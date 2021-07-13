Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $561,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

