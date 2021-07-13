Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $114.34 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,271 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Exact Sciences worth $114,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,203,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.