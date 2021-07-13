Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,938 shares of company stock worth $1,206,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

