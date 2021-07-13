Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $120.88 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Bunge worth $120,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

