Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,512,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

