GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
GGN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
