GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

GGN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

