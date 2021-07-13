AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
