AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

