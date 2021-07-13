Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.11. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

