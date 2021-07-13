EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $1.00 Special Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of EOG opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 833.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

