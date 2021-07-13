Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -113.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €155.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

