Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Meat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Beyond Meat posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Meat.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $4,366,200.00. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $731,281.23. Insiders sold a total of 42,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,341 over the last quarter.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.