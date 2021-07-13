Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £117.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.40. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

