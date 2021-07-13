WinCash (WCC) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $33,698.05 and $140.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

