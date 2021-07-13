RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

