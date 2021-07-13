UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Plans GBX 1.13 Dividend

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of UKML stock opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.09. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).
UK Mortgages Company Profile
