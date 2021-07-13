Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $641.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

