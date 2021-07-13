Mushroom (MUSH) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Mushroom has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $726.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mushroom has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00157115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.02 or 1.00153143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00957538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

