Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $27,571.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.16 or 0.06093518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.10 or 0.01446248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00401386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00142202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00625007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00415879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00322039 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,592,218 coins and its circulating supply is 41,817,863 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.