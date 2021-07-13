Terex (NYSE:TEX) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

TEX opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26. Terex has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

