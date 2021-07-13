Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TORXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TORXF opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

