Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

