TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,166,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.