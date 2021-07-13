Shelley A. Meador Sells 5,500 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Shelley A. Meador sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $759,385.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

