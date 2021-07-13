Luke Larson Sells 45,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $5,694,325.00.

AXON opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.