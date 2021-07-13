DAD Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $671,069.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

