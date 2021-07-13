Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00.

NYSE XPEL opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

