Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,277 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $265,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

