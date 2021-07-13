PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 182,798 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 182,798 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.44 per share, with a total value of $11,048,311.12.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 120,960 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80.

On Friday, May 21st, Farhad Nanji acquired 103,586 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.46 per share, with a total value of $6,366,395.56.

On Monday, June 7th, Farhad Nanji acquired 138,232 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $8,382,388.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji acquired 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.32 per share, with a total value of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji acquired 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

PFSI stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.