HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,903.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $8,903.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.