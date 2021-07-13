EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $466.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.24. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

