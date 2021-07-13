Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,903.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

