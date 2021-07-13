PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

