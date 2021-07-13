BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

