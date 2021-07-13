I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

