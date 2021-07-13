Insider Buying: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,204,000 after purchasing an additional 463,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 2,756,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

