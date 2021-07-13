Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns Acquires 1,750 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

