Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns Acquires 1,750 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50.
Shares of NYSE TRNS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $65.38.
Transcat Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.