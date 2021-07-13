OptiNose, Inc. (NYSE:OPTN) Insider Purchases $104,040.00 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NYSE:OPTN) insider Victor M. Clavelli acquired 34,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,040.00.

Shares of NYSE OPTN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

