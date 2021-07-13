Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $125,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.