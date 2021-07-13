Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $132,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.