Centiva Capital LP Invests $263,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,499 shares of company stock worth $2,364,232. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

