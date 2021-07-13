Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 190,237 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Performance Food Group worth $137,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

