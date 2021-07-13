5,782 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

