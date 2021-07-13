CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of OMCL opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $154.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

