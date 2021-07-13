Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

