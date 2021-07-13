Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,639 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

