2,158 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

