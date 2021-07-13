Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.