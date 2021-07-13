Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,629 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

