Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Lumentum worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

