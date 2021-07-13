Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,134,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $452,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

